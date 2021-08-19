Hamilton West Side All-Stars moving on after dramatic win in Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Star team is moving on in the Little League World Series after a 1-0 win over Tennessee in extra innings Thursday.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Noah Davidson delivered the game-winning hit with a single through the right side of the infield under the glove of Tennessee’s first baseman.
Hamilton will now play in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 9 a.m. in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
