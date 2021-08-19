Hamilton West Side All-Stars moving on after dramatic win in Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Star team is moving on in the Little League World Series after a 1-0 win over Tennessee in extra innings Thursday.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Noah Davidson delivered the game-winning hit with a single through the right side of the infield under the glove of Tennessee’s first baseman.

Hamilton just walked off in the 8th inning in the LLWS to be Tennessee.



They'll play Sunday morning in the quarterfinals. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/DRP5DGvaH7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 19, 2021

Hamilton will now play in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 9 a.m. in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

