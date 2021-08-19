LIST: Tri-State concert venues that require vaccination or negative COVID test

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More Greater Cincinnati concert and event venues are requiring either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend... but not all of them.

MEMI

Music & Event Management will require proof of vaccination or a negative test beginning Oct. 4. (More info)

For shows happening between now and Oct. 4, updates or changes to entry requirements will be up to the artist.

MEMI operates:

Ovation Music Pavilion

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff. (More info)

Starting Aug. 29 for the venue’s first show, it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

After Oct. 1, the venue will only take proof of vaccination.

Bogart’s

Bogart’s in Clifton is leaving it up to artists whether to require vaccines at their shows.

Artists may require all attendees to provide printed proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination for at least two weeks.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will have to take a test within 72 hours of entry. Unvaccinated fans over 12 with a valid medical restriction and note must take a test within 72 hours of entry.

The vaccine policies for Bogart’s upcoming artists are provided on their website.

Venues not requiring vaccines at this time

The Woodward Theater

MOTR Pub

The Southgate House Revival

Ludlow Garage

Madison Theater

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.