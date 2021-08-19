Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

LIST: Tri-State concert venues that require vaccination or negative COVID test

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More Greater Cincinnati concert and event venues are requiring either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend... but not all of them.

MEMI

Music & Event Management will require proof of vaccination or a negative test beginning Oct. 4. (More info)

For shows happening between now and Oct. 4, updates or changes to entry requirements will be up to the artist.

MEMI operates:

Ovation Music Pavilion

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff. (More info)

Starting Aug. 29 for the venue’s first show, it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

After Oct. 1, the venue will only take proof of vaccination.

Bogart’s

Bogart’s in Clifton is leaving it up to artists whether to require vaccines at their shows.

Artists may require all attendees to provide printed proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination for at least two weeks.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will have to take a test within 72 hours of entry. Unvaccinated fans over 12 with a valid medical restriction and note must take a test within 72 hours of entry.

The vaccine policies for Bogart’s upcoming artists are provided on their website.

Venues not requiring vaccines at this time

  • The Woodward Theater
  • MOTR Pub
  • The Southgate House Revival
  • Ludlow Garage
  • Madison Theater

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed 16-year-old
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
Corey Colwell
Fleeing suspect struck by police cruiser, under arrest
Timothy Janson
Parents believe son’s 2016 murder was retaliation for helping Cincinnati police

Latest News

Javier Almeida, Lorena Vazquez and their twin daughters. The family is searching for a kidney...
Family that owns Deer Park restaurant searching for kidney to save mother
Darnay Allmond
Man, teenage girl charged in fatal Forest Park shooting
The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
Teens charged with murder in Family Dollar drive-by shooting
CPS parent concerned for kids’ safety on regular METRO bus routes