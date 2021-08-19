Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection with shooting at Warren County deputy

Contests
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who fired shots at a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy in February pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Lance Runion, 57, pleaded guilty to the charges in court Thursday for when he shot at Deputy Sara Vaught, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

On Feb. 15, Deputy Vaught was among the deputies responding to a well-being check for the 57-year-old in the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive.

When deputies got to the home around 7 p.m., Runion opened the door and shot at Vaught.

Vaught was not hit and returned fire, hitting Runion.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released video from a doorbell camera that shows the 60-second encounter between Runion and Deputy Vaught.

WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

“That Ring doorbell video demonstrates just how quickly, and without any warning, that a situation can become deadly for the women and men who wear the uniform. It also demonstrates how highly trained and skilled Deputy Vaught and our other Warren County law enforcement officers are in responding to these types of life-threatening situations.

“While I’m grateful that [Deputy Vaught] was miraculously unharmed, her bravery and training absolutely contributed to her being able to go home from work that night,” said Fornshell.

Runion faces a maximum of 18 to 23 and a half years in prison, according to Prosecutor Fornshell.

He will appear in court on Sept. 13 for sentencing.

Lance Runion, 57, has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection...
Lance Runion, 57, has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

