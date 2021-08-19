Contests
Mt. Healthy PD warn dog owners about reports of dogs being stolen

A French bulldog was taken from inside of an apartment on Wednesday, according to police. (The...
A French bulldog was taken from inside of an apartment on Wednesday, according to police. (The dog pictured here is not the one stolen)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are warning dog owners in the Clovernook Apartment about reports of dogs being stolen.

A French bulldog was taken from inside of someone’s apartment in the 7900 block of Clovernook sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police wrote on Facebook.

Mt. Healthy police ask anyone with information about the dog theft to call Detective Jones at 513-728-3182.

One person was arrested for stealing a dog from the complex in a separate case, according to police.

That dog is now back with its owner.

Posted by MtHealthy PD on Thursday, August 19, 2021

