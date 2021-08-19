Mt. Healthy PD warn dog owners about reports of dogs being stolen

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are warning dog owners in the Clovernook Apartment about reports of dogs being stolen.

A French bulldog was taken from inside of someone’s apartment in the 7900 block of Clovernook sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police wrote on Facebook.

Mt. Healthy police ask anyone with information about the dog theft to call Detective Jones at 513-728-3182.

One person was arrested for stealing a dog from the complex in a separate case, according to police.

That dog is now back with its owner.

Attention Clovernook Apartment Dog Owners We have received several reports of dogs being stolen from apartments in the... Posted by MtHealthy PD on Thursday, August 19, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.