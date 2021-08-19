Contests
NB I-75 closed at Mitchell Avenue by crash

Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at Mitchell Avenue by a crash early Thursday, Cincinnati police say.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at Mitchell Avenue due to a crash Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.

Roads are wet as rain crosses the Tri-State.

Heavy rain at times for morning commute

Motorists are being diverted off the highway onto Mitchell Avenue until further notice.

Police say drivers can get right back on northbound I-75 at Mitchell.

Or, detour onto the Norwood Lateral to northbound I-71 to reach Downtown.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred just after 5 a.m., according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

