NB I-75 closed at Mitchell Avenue by crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at Mitchell Avenue due to a crash Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.

Roads are wet as rain crosses the Tri-State.

Motorists are being diverted off the highway onto Mitchell Avenue until further notice.

Police say drivers can get right back on northbound I-75 at Mitchell.

Or, detour onto the Norwood Lateral to northbound I-71 to reach Downtown.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred just after 5 a.m., according to police.

