Officer acted in self-defense in killing of Lawrenceburg man, prosecutor says

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said a police officer acted in self-defense in the shooting death of a Lawrenceburg man in Oct. 2020.

Brandon Evans, 33, was shot and killed on Oct. 24, 2020, by Officer Garrett Schmaltz of the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

The shooting took place at the Summit Pointe Apartments on Deer Run Drive early in the morning.

According to Deddens, when officers arrived, they found Evans who was naked and holding a knife.

Schmaltz pulled his firearms and ordered Evans to drop the weapon. He refused and ran towards him.

Deddens said while Schmaltz continued to instruct Evans to drop the weapon, he told the officer “you’re going to have to f****** kill me,” and laughed.

Officers said Schmaltz had reached the end of the hallway and had no way to escape. Schmaltz fired six shots, killing Evans.

Schamltz attempted emergency medical assistance and medical personnel also attempted to resuscitate Evans but determined he was dead.

Following the shooting, the officers began to search the complex and found that an apartment had been ransacked.

Deddens said upon searching, they found a deceased female, later identified as Evans’s girlfriend, Staci Coyne. Her autopsy revealed she had been stabbed multiple times.

An investigation of Evans revealed that he had been engaged in satanism and/or witchcraft prior to the events of Oct. 24, the prosecutor said. He was also known to regularly use illegal drugs.

“I hereby find that Officer Garret Schmaltz of the Lawrenceburg Police Department acted properly in self-defense of himself an appropriately performed his official duties as a police officer in the shooting death of Brandon Evans,” Deddens said.

Officers also found a dog that had been stabbed, according to Deddens.

