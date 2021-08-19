Contests
Heavy rain at times for morning commute

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain that could be heavy at times will soak the morning commute Thursday.

Rain already is crossing the Tri-State.

Plan on more showers at the bus stop later this morning as our region’s largest school district, Cincinnati Public, returns to class.

More rain - and the chance for some isolated storms - will continue this afternoon.

The high temperature will reach the mid-80s. With the heat index factored in, it will feel close to 90 degrees.

We’re in for more rain chances Friday, but those should end in time for evening football games.

Saturday looks dry as of now before more rain returns Sunday.

Here’s the latest FOX19 NOW forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

