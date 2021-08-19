Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ramp to SB I-71 on Norwood Lateral to be closed Thursday

Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A ramp closure will be in effect on the Norwood Lateral at I-71 Thursday, Aug. 19.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the ramp from the Lateral to I-71 south will be closed.

The closure was requested by the Cincinnati Police Department.

The closure will be in effect throughout the day, and motorists may detour by way of Reading Road or Wesley and Norwood Avenue to Montgomery Road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation there is not an anticipated time to reopen the route.

The ramp from the Lateral to I-71 north will remain open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction to prevent...
Tri-State school board members sued over mask mandate
One person was killed in the crash.
Man on riding lawnmower dies after being hit by car in Highland County
The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed 16-year-old

Latest News

Transportation cabinet officials said the work is near 70% complete.
Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect Friday
The semi overturned on the highway Saturday morning.
Overturned semi slows traffic on 275 near 71
The overturned semi closed the ramp earlier Wednesday.
Ramp from NB 75 to 129 reopens after semi overturns
Northbound drivers over the Brent Spence Bridge can’t change lanes—or interstates—with the new...
Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect