Ramp to SB I-71 on Norwood Lateral to be closed Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A ramp closure will be in effect on the Norwood Lateral at I-71 Thursday, Aug. 19.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the ramp from the Lateral to I-71 south will be closed.

The closure was requested by the Cincinnati Police Department.

The closure will be in effect throughout the day, and motorists may detour by way of Reading Road or Wesley and Norwood Avenue to Montgomery Road.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation there is not an anticipated time to reopen the route.

The ramp from the Lateral to I-71 north will remain open.

