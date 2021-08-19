Contests
Scattered rain tonight, cooler tomorrow

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are seeing some showers in the Tri-State late this evening, but most of the rain is light. The chance for rain continues overnight, especially after midnight through the pre-dawn hours.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Thursday afternoon. However, it will be cloudy and cooler but still humid.

Friday there will be a chance for rain in the afternoon mainly. Saturday looks mainly dry as of now but the models have been back-and-forth with rain chances for the weekend. Sunday at this point looks to be more wet than Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

Next week will be warm and humid with much of the same weather expected. Highs will be near 90 for the first part of the week.

