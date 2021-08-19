Contests
Scattered showers and isolated storms today

Some heavy downpours possible
By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be a chance for showers and storms through the first half of the day. Most of the Tri-State will see light to moderate action, but some heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be slightly below average in the lower 80s. We may even see a peek of sunshine later today.

Rain opportunities continue into Friday, mainly in the afternoon. Saturday looks mainly dry as of now, but the models have been back-and-forth with rain chances for the weekend. Sunday at this point looks to be more wet than Saturday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

Next week will be warm and humid with much of the same weather expected. Highs will be near 90 for the first part of the week.

