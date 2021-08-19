Spread of virus compels Princeton Schools to reverse course on student masking

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Students in the Princeton School District will have to wear masks beginning Friday.

Universal masking is required for students PreK-12th grade as well as staff, visitors and volunteers in all school buildings and indoor activities.

The district’s new policy represents a reversal on a policy announced at the beginning of the month. That policy strongly recommended mask use among all students and required masks PreK-6th grade but left masking optional otherwise.

What changed, according to Superintendent Tom Burton, is increased community spread of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant.

Greg Kesterman, Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner, briefed the district on community levels of transmission on Thursday.

Kesterman said 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported every day in the area of the district and that the number is rising.

The county, according to HCPH, is now seeing “high spread” of the virus.

