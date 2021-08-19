Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Spread of virus compels Princeton Schools to reverse course on student masking

Hamilton County is now seeing “high spread” of the virus.
Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of school...
Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.(Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Students in the Princeton School District will have to wear masks beginning Friday.

Universal masking is required for students PreK-12th grade as well as staff, visitors and volunteers in all school buildings and indoor activities.

The district’s new policy represents a reversal on a policy announced at the beginning of the month. That policy strongly recommended mask use among all students and required masks PreK-6th grade but left masking optional otherwise.

>> LIST: Mask policies for Tri-State schools

What changed, according to Superintendent Tom Burton, is increased community spread of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant.

Greg Kesterman, Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner, briefed the district on community levels of transmission on Thursday.

Kesterman said 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported every day in the area of the district and that the number is rising.

The county, according to HCPH, is now seeing “high spread” of the virus.

>> ‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction to prevent...
Tri-State school board members sued over mask mandate
One person was killed in the crash.
Man on riding lawnmower dies after being hit by car in Highland County
Darnay Allmond
Man, teenage girl charged in fatal Forest Park shooting

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 6:30 pm
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 6:30 pm
New bus routes, schedules for CPS draws mixed reviews on first day of school
New bus routes, schedules for CPS draws mixed reviews on first day of school
Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP...
Court order exempts Diocese of Covington from statewide school mask mandate
Man pleads guilty to punishing kids with stun gun
Man pleads guilty to punishing kids with stun gun