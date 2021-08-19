Contests
Storm chances continue for a few more hours this afternoon and evening

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rest of this afternoon and evening we will watch for storms to move in from the north. Storms are already moving into Butler County as of 4:00pm. Storms will have heavy rain and lightning but will not be severe. Rain tapers off this evening.

Friday will remain warm and humid with less rain expected. However, scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Saturday looks dry at this time with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. The humidity continues through the weekend with another chance for spotty storms Sunday.

Monday will be warmer with a return to the 90-degree weather. There will be a small chance for storms Monday afternoon but storm chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. At this time it looks like there will be a break in the warm and humid weather by the end of next week.

