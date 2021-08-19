Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A British study finds protection against the delta variant from the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines weakens within 90 days after the second dose.

The authors noted that two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a natural coronavirus infection.

The study also said people who were vaccinated after a COVID-19 infection had even more protection than vaccinated individuals who had not had COVID-19.

Also, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant carried “similar peak levels of virus” as unvaccinated people, whereas with the alpha variant, the virus load was much lower in those infected after vaccination.

The study of more than 3 million COVID-19 tests was conducted by Oxford University, Britain’s Office of National Statistics, and the Department for Health and Social Care.

The study has not yet undergone peer review before publication in a scientific journal.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction to prevent...
Tri-State school board members sued over mask mandate
One person was killed in the crash.
Man on riding lawnmower dies after being hit by car in Highland County
The Family Dollar in Avondale where 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was fatally shot in June.
4 teens arrested in Reading Road shooting that killed 16-year-old

Latest News

We're in for a wet morning commute Thursday.
Heavy rain at times for morning commute
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, fought back tears as he described how his life...
Former Parkland deputy fights back tears recalling shooting: ‘I did the best I could’