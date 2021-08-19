Contests
Teachers working to close education gap facing some students created during pandemic

Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By Chris Riva
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Teachers at Mt. Healthy School District welcomed students back this week and are working to close the learning gap created by nonstandard education forms during the pandemic.

For some students, this week was the first time they had stepped foot in a school since the start of the pandemic.

“Just this morning, I asked my students who has not been back in school since we first one out,” said Fifth-grade teacher Julie Wakefield. “And there’s, I believe four or five, that they’ve not been back. This is their first time back in school.”

As Wakefield explained, that can set a student’s education back.

