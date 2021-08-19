Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
A 2020 mugshot of Jesse Meckley
WANTED: Man charged with molesting girls flees trial, remains at-large
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction to prevent...
Tri-State school board members sued over mask mandate
One person was killed in the crash.
Man on riding lawnmower dies after being hit by car in Highland County
Darnay Allmond
Man, teenage girl charged in fatal Forest Park shooting

Latest News

Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, said a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Man appeared to have detonator
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Ramp to SB I-71 on Norwood Lateral reopens