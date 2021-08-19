Western & Southern pledges to match Naomi Osaka’s Haiti donation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Days after Naomi Osaka pledged her winnings at the Western & Southern Financial Group tennis tournament to Haiti earthquake relief, the tournament’s title sponsor has promised to match that donation.

Osaka, 23, is second in the WTA rankings and a four-time grand slam champion. She is also the daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father.

On Aug. 14, prior to the start of the tennis tournament outside Cincinnati, Osaka tweeted (below) she would give “all the prize money” from the tournament to relief efforts for Haiti.

Western & Southern chairman, president and CEO John Barrett said he was happy to reinforce her pledge.

“Western & Southern has always been a human institution serving human needs,” said Barrett. “Naomi has taken the lead in a time of need, and we are honored to support her efforts.”

Osaka is through to the round of 16. She faces wild card Jil Teichmann in her next match.

The Western & Southern Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 events and one of nine WTA 1000 events in the world, considered one step below the grand slams.

The women’s event has a total prize money of $2,944,486.

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

