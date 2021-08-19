Contests
Western & Southern pledges to match Naomi Osaka’s Haiti donation

Osaka previously pledged her winnings at the Cincinnati tournament to earthquake relief in her father’s homeland.
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka walks into Margaret Court Arena...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka walks into Margaret Court Arena for her second round singles match against China's Zheng Saisai at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia. Naomi Osaka is a tennis superstar, the highest-earning female athlete in the world and represents Japan, making her a strong medal contender for the host country. Then, of course, came the series of events that began unfolding less than two months before the July start of the Summer Games.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Days after Naomi Osaka pledged her winnings at the Western & Southern Financial Group tennis tournament to Haiti earthquake relief, the tournament’s title sponsor has promised to match that donation.

Osaka, 23, is second in the WTA rankings and a four-time grand slam champion. She is also the daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father.

On Aug. 14, prior to the start of the tennis tournament outside Cincinnati, Osaka tweeted (below) she would give “all the prize money” from the tournament to relief efforts for Haiti.

Western & Southern chairman, president and CEO John Barrett said he was happy to reinforce her pledge.

“Western & Southern has always been a human institution serving human needs,” said Barrett. “Naomi has taken the lead in a time of need, and we are honored to support her efforts.”

Osaka is through to the round of 16. She faces wild card Jil Teichmann in her next match.

The Western & Southern Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 events and one of nine WTA 1000 events in the world, considered one step below the grand slams.

The women’s event has a total prize money of $2,944,486.

