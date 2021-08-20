2 dogs attacks at Gallatin County Animal Shelter in 12 hours, sheriff says

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Sheriff Josh Neal said two dog attacks were reported at Gallatin County Animal Shelter in 12 hours.

According to Neal, Thursday night a woman helping out at the shelter was bitten in the throat area. She was taken to the hospital with numerous wounds.

She was treated and released.

Neal said the bite was very close to the jugular and is lucky it was not more serious.

On Friday morning, an employee was bringing dogs back in from the run area when one dog refused. The employee went to retrieve it when it grabbed her hand and shook it violently, according to Neal.

The employee was flown to UC Medical Center for blood loss and other hand injuries.

Neal said the two dogs, both pitbull mixes, will be put down on Friday.

