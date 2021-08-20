Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 dogs attacks at Gallatin County Animal Shelter in 12 hours, sheriff says

By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Sheriff Josh Neal said two dog attacks were reported at Gallatin County Animal Shelter in 12 hours.

According to Neal, Thursday night a woman helping out at the shelter was bitten in the throat area. She was taken to the hospital with numerous wounds.

She was treated and released.

Neal said the bite was very close to the jugular and is lucky it was not more serious.

On Friday morning, an employee was bringing dogs back in from the run area when one dog refused. The employee went to retrieve it when it grabbed her hand and shook it violently, according to Neal.

The employee was flown to UC Medical Center for blood loss and other hand injuries.

Neal said the two dogs, both pitbull mixes, will be put down on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP...
Court order exempts Diocese of Covington from statewide school mask mandate
Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle Pet Spa and Boutique in Middletown, before her roommate...
Middletown woman seriously injured in attack while trying to help friend
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert

Latest News

The jury recommended a sentence of 50 years in prison for Ishmail Powell.
Man convicted of murder in 2019 stabbing at NKY pub
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction to prevent...
Tri-State school board members sued over mask mandate
Friday’s event will offer vets a chance to talk, share thoughts, support one another, and get...
Marine veteran holding care group to help fellow vets
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 9 a.m. Friday. Fog...
Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning