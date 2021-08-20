Cincinnati businesses say they’re still struggling to hire employees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A drive through Greater Cincinnati will include roads heavily advertising “hiring now” signs as companies from various industries search for employees.

The issue affects businesses from restaurants and hospitality services to health care and manufacturing.

At a massive job far at the Sharonville Convention Center companies said they have between hundreds and thousands of positions open.

Some of them offering incentives from signing bonuses to free meals and transportation.

Kroger says it has more than 1,000 local positions open and it hopes to get some filled before the holiday season.

“The increasing demand that’s going to come with the holiday season that’s coming up - couple that with the pandemic and call-offs we just want to make sure that we’re giving everything that we can to families,” Source and Strategy Manager of Talent Acquisition Shawn Walker said.

He said he thinks most people don’t know the opportunities that are out there.

“In every line of business that Kroger supports, there is retail, there’s Kroger technology and digital, fulfillment, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics,” he said. “What we try to do is make sure that people understand that not only is it a wage opportunity but career opportunities and growth opportunities.”

Some of the vendors at the job fair said they think there were more booths than there were people looking for a job.

They said they hope the fair will help spread the word about the wide array of opportunities available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.