Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati businesses say they’re still struggling to hire employees

File Image
File Image(ok)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A drive through Greater Cincinnati will include roads heavily advertising “hiring now” signs as companies from various industries search for employees.

The issue affects businesses from restaurants and hospitality services to health care and manufacturing.

At a massive job far at the Sharonville Convention Center companies said they have between hundreds and thousands of positions open.

Some of them offering incentives from signing bonuses to free meals and transportation.

Kroger says it has more than 1,000 local positions open and it hopes to get some filled before the holiday season.

“The increasing demand that’s going to come with the holiday season that’s coming up - couple that with the pandemic and call-offs we just want to make sure that we’re giving everything that we can to families,” Source and Strategy Manager of Talent Acquisition Shawn Walker said.

He said he thinks most people don’t know the opportunities that are out there.

“In every line of business that Kroger supports, there is retail, there’s Kroger technology and digital, fulfillment, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics,” he said. “What we try to do is make sure that people understand that not only is it a wage opportunity but career opportunities and growth opportunities.”

Some of the vendors at the job fair said they think there were more booths than there were people looking for a job.

They said they hope the fair will help spread the word about the wide array of opportunities available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP...
Court order exempts Diocese of Covington from statewide school mask mandate
Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle Pet Spa and Boutique in Middletown, before her roommate...
Middletown woman seriously injured in attack while trying to help friend
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert

Latest News

Allworth Advice: Current pandemic shortages
Allworth Advice: Current pandemic shortages
Allworth Advice: Southwest suing flight site Skiplagged
Allworth Advice: Southwest suing flight site Skiplagged
Allworth Advice: Insurance costs for unvaccinated
Allworth Advice: Insurance costs for unvaccinated
Allworth Advice: How comfortable are you dining out?
Allworth Advice: How comfortable are you dining out?