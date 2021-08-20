Contests
Cincinnati police host 'stop the violence' event in Avondale

Community members in Avondale gather with Cincinnati police officers for a "Stop the Violence"...
Community members in Avondale gather with Cincinnati police officers for a "Stop the Violence" rally.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department gathered with community members in Avondale on Friday as part of a “Stop the Violence” event.

The event was held in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Reading Road, the same location where a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in a drive-by last month.

Gavelon Beauchamp was crossing Reading Road when a car crept up and four teenagers inside the car shot him in the head, according to police.

The four teenage suspects were arrested this week.

Beauchamp’s death is far from Avondale’s only incidence of violence this summer.

A series of shootings resulted in a SWAT standoff in late June.

Two weeks later, a 21-year-old man was killed on Lossing Street.

