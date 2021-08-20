Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police officers knew some nightclubs were paying them with drug money for working off-duty details, federal court records show, as an ongoing investigation leads to a third officer being charged.

Diondre Winstead was indicted Wednesday on one count of filing a false income tax return, according to records unsealed this week.

He was released on his own recognizance following an initial court hearing Thursday.

Winstead is scheduled to return to federal court next week.

If convicted, he could spend up to eight years in federal prison.

A CPD spokeswoman referred questions about Winstead to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, only saying: “He remains on paid status with CPD. This is all we will be releasing.”

Winstead, a District 2 officer who previously worked in District 4, lost his police powers on April 3, 2019, police records show.

It was the second time he was suspended and lost his police powers since 2016, according to records Cincinnati police released to us in 2017.

FOX19 NOW reported that month he was put on desk duty amid an investigation by an outside agency, according to an email Police Chief Eliot Isaac wrote then-City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

“PO Winstead’s police powers have been suspended. The City is not the lead on this investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, the City cannot comment any further,” Duhaney then wrote in a 2019 email to Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, chairman of the city’s Law and Public Safety Committee, that was copied to the chief.

Federal court records unsealed this week show Winstead came to the attention of authorities as part of a money laundering and drug trafficking investigation by several law enforcement agencies into local nightclubs.

“During the course of this investigation, information was received that individuals associated with nightclubs had been or were currently being warned of police activities and were in essence, being forewarned of impending investigations and/or enforcement activity and thereby protected by members of the Cincinnati Police Department,” an IRS agent, Chad A. Adolph, wrote in an affidavit.

As part of that case, “it appears members of the Cincinnati Police Department working off-duty details were aware of money laundering activities ongoing in the nightclub and had reason to believe the cash being paid to them was derived from narcotics sales.”

CPD and the IRS began investigating Winstead “for various criminal offenses including those related to financial benefits received by Winstead as a result of his employment with CPD,” court records show.

Winstead told the IRS agent and a member of CPD he began working details at area nightclubs about 10 years ago that host performers and concerts paid for and promoted by “dope boys” so they could clean their drug money through the nightclub, court documents state.

Winstead told them promoters of the concerts are “dope boys” who go to the owner and tell the owner they want to do an event and they sign a contract with the club on how much is to be paid to the performers, the club to rent out the space, for security and agree that the club keeps all bar sales and the “dope boys” keep ticket monies, according to the affidavit.

He said “dope boys” pay for all the expenses including the cost for officers to be there and the “dope boys” paid for the expenses in cash which came from drug sales, court records show:

“Winstead stated that it was likely he and the other officers were paid with drug cash.”

He also admitted to not reporting thousands of dollars in cash income from the details for 2015, 2016 and 2017 on his federal income tax returns.

Winstead had his tax returns amended to report an additional $49,600 for that time period, according to the affidavit.

He is the third officer since 2019 to be accused of filing false income tax returns as the investigation continues.

The other two are former officer Quiana Campbell and retired captain Michael Savard.

In April, Campbell was sentenced to five years federal probation after pleading guilty last year to three felony counts of filing false income tax returns.

Savard, a colleague of Campbell and Winstead who also worked scores of off-duty nightclub details, entered pleas last year to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return.

Savard admitted to asking for and accepting a $5,000 bribe from an unnamed sergeant to retire early so the sergeant could be promoted, federal court records show.

He was sentenced to five years probation on each charge of bribery and filing a false income tax return.

The sentences are running concurrently, or at the same time.

Savard and Campbell no longer can have firearms.

FOX19 NOW has been seeking internal investigation records on Winstead since July 2016.

That’s when an internal investigation was launched into an allegation of “Law Violation by Officer,” police records show.

Winstead was stripped of his police powers, gun and badge and put on desk duty on June 3, 2016, according to police records.

His police powers were restored nearly two weeks later, on June 15, 2016.

He was moved to another area of the police department. His file does not indicate why.

Winstead was moved to District 2 and remained there until he was put on desk duty in 2019, his personnel file states.

He was suspected by his then-co-workers of thwarting undercover drug investigations and tipping off drug dealers about police activity, according to records FOX19 NOW obtained two years ago related to his 2016 internal investigation.

The internal investigation closed with the allegation “Not Sustained,” in March 2017, records show.

We requested the entire internal investigation file to review once a police spokesman confirmed in late May 2017 that it was over.

In 2017, Cincinnati police released a few documents related to it.

We were told it would be several weeks before the full report would be released while privacy redactions were made.

But we never received it from CPD.

After multiple follow-ups, a police spokesman confirmed in late October 2017 the case was once again considered confidential and exempt from the public records law requiring its release due to an ongoing investigation.

In August 2018, former Assistant Police Chief David Bailey was asked about Winstead during a deposition he gave as part of a federal lawsuit filed by a former officer seeking reinstatement.

According to court records, Bailey said:

“Officer Winstead was assigned to a (violent) crime squad in District 4. They do some undercover work, narcotics activity. They have the opportunity to work with other agencies. One of those agencies was the Regional Narcotics Unit.

“The commander of the Regional Narcotics Unit (RENU with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office) believed that Officer Winstead had advised a suspect of an impending search before arrival, and as a result, they believe that the contraband was discarded. That was the allegation that came to CPD.”

Bailey then stated: “CPD agreed to take on that investigation internally and look into it.”

However, the former commander for RENU, Brad Winall, told FOX19 NOW in a 2017 interview the leader of CPD’s internal investigation section at the time, Lt. Craig Gregoire, called him in June 2016 and asked RENU to turn the case over to CPD to handle.

Winall told us he honored the request, but he and RENU were ultimately disappointed at the outcome of CPD’s investigation based on what they originally were told.

Bailey said in his deposition CPD’s internal “investigation went on for many, many months. As you can imagine, there are things that we would have to do on our end to see if we can mimic that behavior. It didn’t work.

“There was a time where Internal believed that there was the opportunity to - to intervene, they went to District 4. They confiscated some cell phones that belonged to Officer Winstead, and they looked at those cell phones pursuant to a warrant to determine if there was interference with searches being done.

“The outcome of that search I will tell you proved negative. We had no more information. The case was closed non-sustained.”

Then, Bailey said in his deposition, he pulled the accused officer aside and gave him some advice.

“I will tell you, upon conclusion of that investigation, I had Diondre Winstead come to my office and I had a very, very candid conversation with him. I told him what I believed he was doing and I advised him whatever he is doing, he had better stop. He said he understood, he shook my hand and he left.”

“So,” attorney Robert Croskery said, according to the deposition, “when you’re saying that the allegation was not sustained, you’re not saying the conduct didn’t necessarily occur, but rather that you were unable to find evidence to corroborate it that you felt was sufficient, is that right?”

“That’s correct,” Bailey responded.

