Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 9 a.m. Friday.

Fog could limit visibility to a quarter mile or less in some locations, especially near the Ohio River.

Friday will remain warm and humid with less rain expected. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Saturday looks dry with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our high humidity will continue through the weekend with another chance for spotty storms on Sunday.

