Edgewood man stole thousands from man with dementia, prosecutors say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Edgewood man faces up to five years in prison after authorities say he stole around $13,000 from a man with dementia.

William Middletown, the accused suspect, was once neighbors with the man on Parkdale Court and was friends with the man’s son, according to court documents.

The scheme involved checks written to Middletown that authorities say he forged himself from December 2019-January 2020.

“And during those couple of months, he was residing with the victim,” said Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders. “He would have had access to the victim’s checkbook, obviously without the victim’s permission or knowledge.”

The man’s family found money missing from his account and reported it to police.

Sanders says the victim having dementia complicated things.

“That’s something we believe Mr. Middleton knew and took advantage of,” he said.

Court records say officers compared checks written by the victim to the ones they think were forged.

The handwriting on the checks deposited into Middleton’s account were noticeably different, police say.

Officers also traced his IP address because some of the checks were deposited electronically. The IP address was tied to Middletown’s parent’s house.

Middletown is the son of Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk John Middletown.

“It will be a little complicated for the court system in that the clerk, it’s my understanding, will have to take himself off the case, so we will have to bring in a clerk from a different county,” Sanders said.

The prosecutor adds Middletown wasn’t the only one taking advantage of the victim and that others are being investigated.

Middletown was indicted Thursday on charges of exploiting an adult and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He will be in court on Aug. 30.

