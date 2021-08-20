Edgewood School District holds emergency meeting after virus spike

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Three recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Edgewood City School District has resulted in the sudden quarantining of around 110 others, according to school officials.

The district returned to classes on Monday.

The quarantines prompted officials to hold an emergency meeting of the Edgewood Board of Education on Thursday night.

The board reviewed its COVID-19 safety measures and guidelines (also provided below.)

In particular, the board highlighted quarantining guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and the Butler County Health District. The following is quoted in full from the district statement:

If you are vaccinated (masked or not) you do not have to Quarantine when exposed to COVID-19. You may be required to properly wear a mask during indoor activities for 14 days after exposure.

If you are involved in a contact tracing, the County may request proof of vaccination. The School District is not requiring vaccinations.

If you can prove you have had COVID-19 in the last 90 days, you do not have to Quarantine.

If you are properly wearing a mask when exposed to COVID-19, you will not be Quarantined. You may be required to properly wear a mask during indoor activities for 14 days after exposure.

At this time, the Butler County General Health District has indicated that a quarantine is ordered beginning the first day after exposure. Although 14 days is still considered optimal for quarantine, you can return to school/activity as early as day 8 if you can produce a negative antigen or a negative PCR test taken on day 5 or later after exposure and monitor for symptoms for the remainder of the 14 days.

One thing that won’t change? The mask policy.

The district entered into the school year with masks optional. It has pledged to continue that stance.

