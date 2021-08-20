Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Florida Georgia Line cancels Riverbend show, tour due to COVID-19 concerns

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line confirm their tour is being canceled due...
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line confirm their tour is being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Florida Georgia Line announced Friday that due to COVID-19 the band is canceling its 2021 tour including a stop at Riverbend Music Center on Sept. 30.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right,” Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard said in a news release.

Refunds for the Florida Georgia Line concert will be available where tickets were purchased.

On Wednesday, Garth Brooks also announced he is canceling the next five concerts on his stadium tour including a show at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 18.

Brooks says the decision was made due to the spread of COVID-19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP...
Court order exempts Diocese of Covington from statewide school mask mandate
Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle Pet Spa and Boutique in Middletown, before her roommate...
Middletown woman seriously injured in attack while trying to help friend
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert

Latest News

MEMI concert venues will soon require COVID vaccine or negative test
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
Photo renderings of Jeff Ruby's new flagship steakhouse location on Fountain Square in...
Inside Look: Jeff Ruby’s planned uber-luxe, flagship steakhouse on Fountain Square
The 2021 Hamilton County Fair begins Aug. 12.
Hamilton County Fair kicks off Aug. 12