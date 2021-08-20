Friday’s Bengals game airing nationally on NFL Network

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) fans can tune into NFL Network at 8 p.m. Friday to watch the team’s game against the Washington Football Team (0-1) at FedEx Field.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will sit out the second straight preseason game, head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Burrow is continuing to work his way back from last year’s ACL and MCL tear, which happened against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow has not been ruled out for the Bengals preseason finale.

The Bengals will be home for the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 29.

The Bengals 2021 regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans can watch that game at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

Here is the Bengals schedule for weeks two through 18 (bold indicates home game):

Week 2 - Sept. 19 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 3 - Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 30 vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Week 5 - Oct. 10 vs Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now

Week 6 - Oct. 17 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 7 - Oct. 24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 8 - Oct. 31 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 9 - Nov. 7 vs Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 10 - Bye

Week 11 - Nov. 11 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 12 - Nov. 28 vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 13 - Dec. 5 vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 14 - Dec. 12 vs San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 15 - Dec. 19 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 16 - Dec. 26 vs Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 17 - Jan. 2 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 18 - Jan. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

