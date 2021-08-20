Contests
Friday’s Bengals game airing nationally on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) fans can tune into NFL Network at 8 p.m. Friday to watch the team’s game against the Washington Football Team (0-1) at FedEx Field.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will sit out the second straight preseason game, head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Burrow is continuing to work his way back from last year’s ACL and MCL tear, which happened against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow has not been ruled out for the Bengals preseason finale.

The Bengals will be home for the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 29.

The Bengals 2021 regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans can watch that game at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

Here is the Bengals schedule for weeks two through 18 (bold indicates home game):

  • Week 2 - Sept. 19 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW
  • Week 3 - Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 30 vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network
  • Week 5 - Oct. 10 vs Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now
  • Week 6 - Oct. 17 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW
  • Week 7 - Oct. 24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 9 - Nov. 7 vs Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 10 - Bye
  • Week 11 - Nov. 11 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 12 - Nov. 28 vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 13 - Dec. 5 vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW
  • Week 14 - Dec. 12 vs San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 15 - Dec. 19 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 16 - Dec. 26 vs Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 17 - Jan. 2 vs Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 18 - Jan. 9 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

