Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
Fog covers Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. (AP...
Court order exempts Diocese of Covington from statewide school mask mandate
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
A CNN crew encountered desperate people in Afghanistan outside the Kabul airport
'Unimaginable desperation' in Afghanistan as peope try to flee Taliban
People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
US scrambles to speed Afghanistan airlift despite Taliban, chaos
The dairyman of over 25 years never made it to work on Saturday because he was helping someone...
Family mourns man who died saving co-worker from Arizona flood