Lockland football game postponed as entire team quarantined

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The entire Lockland High School football team is in quarantine, resulting in the postponement of Friday’s game against Reading.

According to the school’s Facebook post, they followed the guidelines set by Hamilton County Public Health for when a COVID-19 case is reported.

Lockland schools, which don’t begin class till Aug. 25, will have an optional mask policy for students and staff.

If a student is wearing a mask and exposed to COVID-19, the school district will not require them to quarantine.

Fully vaccinated students are also not required to quarantine, according to the school.

Lockland High School is not the only team forced to postpone their game for Friday.

Several Lebanon Warriors players are in quarantine, which caused the school to postpone their game against Springboro.

