Man convicted of murder in 2019 stabbing at NKY pub

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been convicted of murder and other charges in connection with a 2019 stabbing at Papa’s Pub.

Ishmail Powell was convicted of murder, attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence by a Boone County grand jury Thursday, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Louis Kelly.

In July of 2019, officers said they saw a large group of people fighting when they arrived at the Papa’s Pub in the 200 block of Main Street around 1:40 a.m.

Two people were stabbed, according to police.

One of the victims was 31-year-old Stephen Dodson, who died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and has made a full recovery, Florence police said.

The jury recommended a sentence of 50 years in prison for Powell, Kelly wrote on Facebook.

