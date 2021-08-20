Marine veteran holding care group to help fellow vets

WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - As the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds and the Taliban take control, U.S. Marine veteran Zachary McGuffey is holding a care group at the Warrior Hall for his fellow vets who are having memories of their tours in the Middle East.

McGuffey said he has been receiving calls from veterans saying they are not doing good.

Their thoughts have taken them to bad places. McGuffey said he is no exception to these thoughts.

“One of the worst things veterans can do and a lot of them do this, and I’ve done this too, is when we start going through these difficult times our PTSD is spiking, our suicidal spikes are spiking, we isolate and once you start isolating that’s when things get worse like depression and once you start getting depressed because of the isolation and then that turns into suicidal idealizations,” McGuffey said.

To help these veterans, McGuffey set up a care group for Friday at the 22 Until Valhalla Warrior Hall on Gloria Terrell Drive.

Friday’s event will offer vets a chance to talk, share thoughts, support one another, and get some food.

“Any veteran that wants to come out, please come out and support each other and talk and hang out and build comradery,” McGuffey said. “Male, female I want everyone to be here.”

Friday’s care group starts at 6 p.m. at the Warrior Hall in Wilder.

Click here for more resources on PTSD from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

