Midday sunshine, highs climbing into the upper 80s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today started with patchy fog, but will transition into a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs are reaching for the upper 80s. If you are heading out to Great American Ball Park to cheer on the Reds, conditions will be warm and comfortable: 85 degrees at the First Pitch.

Saturday looks mainly dry with increasing clouds in the evening, highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday night. The humidity continues through the weekend with another chance for spotty storms Sunday.

Monday will be warmer with a return to the 90-degree weather. There will be a small chance for storms Monday afternoon but storm chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. At this time it looks like there will be a break in the warm and humid weather by the end of next week.

