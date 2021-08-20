Mt. Healthy police imposes curfew due to increase in teenage violence

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police on Friday announced a curfew effective through Oct. 5 for teenagers in Mt. Healthy.

The curfew, according to Mt. Healthy Police, is in effect in the Clovernook apartments from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. for all juveniles 17 and under.

During those hours, juveniles must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or be en route to their home.

Juveniles found in violation of the curfew will be detained and released to a parent or legal guardian, police say. If a parent or legal guardian can’t be reached, the juvenile will be transported to juvenile detention.

The curfew comes in response to what police describe as an increase in violence involving juveniles.

Timothy Jordan, 19, was a recent victim of gun violence at the apartment complex.

He was shot last week in the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue.

Jordan was an Aiken High School graduate who played basketball, ran track and was a football star.

