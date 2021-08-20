Contests
Ohio AG certifies petition for proposed statute to expand legal marijuana

The Attorney General’s Office received a re-submitted summary language for “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis.”
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Friday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office today certified a revised petition for a proposed statute that would add a chapter to the Ohio Revised Code to control and regulate cannabis use by adults.

On Aug. 13, the Attorney General’s Office received a re-submitted summary language for “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis.”

The proposed statute would allow adults age 21 and older to buy, possess, grow and use marijuana.

Yosts’ job in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a” fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute.”

The revised petition does meet that requirement and a certification has been submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State, the office said.

Next in the process, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine whether the proposal contains a single law or multiple laws.

According to the attorney general’s office, if the Ballot Board certifies the petition, the petitioners must collect signatures from registered voters equal to at least 3% of the vote cast in the last gubernatorial election. In addition, those signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties and, for each of those counties, the number must equal at least 1.5% of the vote cast in the last gubernatorial election.

The petition must be filed with the Secretary of State no less than 10 days prior to the commencement of any session of the Ohio General Assembly. If the petition is verified and has sufficient signatures, the Secretary of State will send the proposed law to the General Assembly as soon as it convenes.

The General Assembly has four months to act on the proposed law.

