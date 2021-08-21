Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family of fallen Cleveland police officer removes part of highway memorial to comply with ODOT order

(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends and family of a fallen Cleveland police officer partially removed a highway memorial in his honor on Saturday, weeks after the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued an order for the wooden sign to come down.

ODOT orders part of highway memorial for fallen Cleveland police officer removed

Officer David Fahey, 39, was killed Jan. 24, 2017 by a hit-and-run driver on I-90. There is a memorial sign for him located on I-90 near the W. 117th exit that reads “Officer David Fahey Memorial Highway.”

The memorial is located on I-90 West in Cleveland.
The memorial is located on I-90 West in Cleveland.((Source: WOIO))

The brown memorial sign is approved by ODOT and will remain posted. However, ODOT ordered the removal of the wooden Thin Blue Line Flag below the brown sign, as the department said no signage is allowed on state property unless it is approved.

19 News spoke with Jackie Ketterer, Officer Fahey’s mom, after ODOT ordered the partial removal. She told us his friends from the police academy do something to honor him every year on the anniversary of his death. This year they had the wooden Thin Blue Line Flag made.

On Saturday, police escorted Fahey’s brother to the interstate for the sign removal. A small Thin Blue Line Flag decal was placed on the ODOT-approved brown sign.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs
Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle Pet Spa and Boutique in Middletown, before her roommate...
Middletown woman seriously injured in attack while trying to help friend
Gabriel Ventura
Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton Heights shooting
An assault charge was dismissed Friday against a Hamilton County sheriff's sergeant indicted...
Assault charge dismissed against Hamilton Co sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’

Latest News

A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA dispels myth about animal worm drug as COVID cure
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Gabriel Ventura
Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton Heights shooting