Family of fallen Cleveland police officer removes part of highway memorial to comply with ODOT order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friends and family of a fallen Cleveland police officer partially removed a highway memorial in his honor on Saturday, weeks after the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued an order for the wooden sign to come down.

Officer David Fahey, 39, was killed Jan. 24, 2017 by a hit-and-run driver on I-90. There is a memorial sign for him located on I-90 near the W. 117th exit that reads “Officer David Fahey Memorial Highway.”

The memorial is located on I-90 West in Cleveland. ((Source: WOIO))

The brown memorial sign is approved by ODOT and will remain posted. However, ODOT ordered the removal of the wooden Thin Blue Line Flag below the brown sign, as the department said no signage is allowed on state property unless it is approved.

19 News spoke with Jackie Ketterer, Officer Fahey’s mom, after ODOT ordered the partial removal. She told us his friends from the police academy do something to honor him every year on the anniversary of his death. This year they had the wooden Thin Blue Line Flag made.

On Saturday, police escorted Fahey’s brother to the interstate for the sign removal. A small Thin Blue Line Flag decal was placed on the ODOT-approved brown sign.

