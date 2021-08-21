Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ordered the Franklin Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction that stopped new laws passed by the state legislature to be implemented.

Governor Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in February after the legislature passed several laws limiting his executive powers. The Franklin Circuit Court issued an injunction on those laws.

The Kentucky Supreme Court Saturday found that the Franklin Circuit Court abused its discretion in issuing the temporary injunction, and sent the case back to the Franklin Circuit Court with instructions to dissolve the injunction.

The full 34-page court decision can be read below.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon issued a statement on the ruling. Harmon, who is running for governor in 2023, said “Today’s ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court reaffirms the clear checks and balances that exist between the Executive and Legislative branches and how essential those are to prevent overreach by one side or the other.”

He went on to say the governor needs to communicate and work with members of the General Assembly.

Today’s ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court reaffirms the clear checks and balances that exist between the Executive...

Posted by Mike Harmon on Saturday, August 21, 2021
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs
Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle Pet Spa and Boutique in Middletown, before her roommate...
Middletown woman seriously injured in attack while trying to help friend
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’
An assault charge was dismissed Friday against a Hamilton County sheriff's sergeant indicted...
Assault charge dismissed against Hamilton Co sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface

Latest News

Gabriel Ventura
Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton Heights shooting
District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs
Concerns over new federal nursing home worker vaccination mandate
Concerns abound over new federal nursing home worker vaccination mandate
The sheriff's office says a suspect offered children in Silverton candy trying to get them into...
Suspect offered young children candy, tried to lure them into van in Silverton