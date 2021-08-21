Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton shooting
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting in Clifton Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of McMillan Street.
When officers arrived they found 20-year-old Gabriel Ventura suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
