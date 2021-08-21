Contests
Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton shooting

Gabriel Ventura
Gabriel Ventura(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting in Clifton Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of McMillan Street.

When officers arrived they found 20-year-old Gabriel Ventura suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

