Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after one man was killed in a shooting in Clifton Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of McMillan Street.

When officers arrived they found 20-year-old Gabriel Ventura suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

