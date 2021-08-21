Contests
Suspect offered young children candy, tried to lure them into van in Silverton

The sheriff's office says a suspect offered children in Silverton candy trying to get them into his van.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVERTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who tried to lure three young children into his van.

The incident happened Thursday around 3 p.m. at Grace and Belkenton avenues in Silverton, a spokesperson says.

The suspect allegedly tried to entice the children to get into his van with the promise of candy.

The children are ages 8, 9 and 11, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect is described as an older Caucasian man driving a black van with Florida tags.

The van is possibly a Dodge.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office

