Warm and humid weather this weekend with rain chances Sunday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lows tonight will be similar to last night falling into the upper 60s. We will remain dry this evening with partly cloudy skies.

More of the same can be expected Saturday which means very summer-like weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans, you can leave the raingear at home but pack the sunscreen and sunglasses!

Sunday we see a return to the rain chances in the afternoon hours. It will be warm and humid with a high of 89.

Highs in the 90s return Monday through Wednesday. Next week will see little change with mainly dry weather, warm and humid conditions too. A cold front finally bring relief by the end of next week and into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

