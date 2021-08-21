Wet Weather Returns Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be a warm day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans, you can leave the raingear at home but pack the sunscreen and sunglasses!

Sunday, we see a return to the rain chances in the afternoon hours. It will be warm and humid with a high of 89.

Highs in the 90s return Monday through Wednesday. Next week will see little change with mainly dry weather, warm and humid conditions too. A cold front finally bring relief by the end of next week and into the weekend.

