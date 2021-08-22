Contests
Fire evacuates Covington hotel, sends 1 to hospital

Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A small fire evacuated an entire northern Kentucky hotel and sent one person to a hospital early Sunday, fire officials say.

Crews responded to Holiday Inn in Covington at 600 W. Third St. just after 5:30 a.m.

All guests had to evacuate until it was safe to return to their rooms.

Covington Fire Battalion Chief Corey Deye said one person was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire, which began in a room on the second floor, remains under investigation.

