Fire evacuates Covington hotel, sends 1 to hospital

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A small fire evacuated an entire northern Kentucky hotel and sent one person to a hospital early Sunday, fire officials say.

Crews responded to Holiday Inn in Covington at 600 W. Third St. just after 5:30 a.m.

All guests had to evacuate until it was safe to return to their rooms.

Covington Fire Battalion Chief Corey Deye said one person was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire, which began in a room on the second floor, remains under investigation.

There was a small fire in a room on the 2nd floor. 1 person taken to the hospital. About 6:30 a.m. people staying at the Holiday Inn Riverfront were allowed back in. Second floor stairwell blocked off

