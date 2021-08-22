Have you see her? 4-year-old girl missing in Hamilton Twp, police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 4-year-old girl is missing in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday.

Emrie was last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.

They are asking anyone who sees her to please call 911.

