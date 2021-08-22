Have you seen her? 4-year-old girl missing in Hamilton Twp, police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 4-year-old girl is missing in Hamilton Township in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday.

Emrie was last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.

They are asking anyone who sees her to please call 911.

“We are utilizing K9 units, Drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie,” police tweeted.

“We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”

HAPPENING NOW: Hamilton Township police are blocking streets in Turning Leaf subdivision off U.S. 22 in Warren County amid search for small child.

Hamilton Twp Administrator Brent Centers says multiple first responders are on scene searching for the child.

They are scouring Turning Leaf subdivision and adjacent ones

Warren County's dive team was called to search a pond in the subdivision just as a precaution, he says.

It appears Emrie may have just wandered off:

