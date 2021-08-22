Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Have you seen her? 4-year-old girl missing in Hamilton Twp, police say

A 4-year-old girl is missing in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday. Emrie...
A 4-year-old girl is missing in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday. Emrie was last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.(Hamilton Township Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 4-year-old girl is missing in Hamilton Township in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday.

Emrie was last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.

They are asking anyone who sees her to please call 911.

“We are utilizing K9 units, Drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie,” police tweeted.

“We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”

FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs
Gabriel Ventura
Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton Heights shooting
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
The sheriff's office says a suspect offered children in Silverton candy trying to get them into...
Suspect offered young children candy, tried to lure them into van in Silverton
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

Latest News

Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Fire evacuates Covington hotel, sends 1 to hospital
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
FDA dispels myth about animal worm drug as COVID cure
Horse escapes Ellis Park
Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park