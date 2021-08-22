Have you seen her? 4-year-old girl missing in Hamilton Twp, police say
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 4-year-old girl is missing in Hamilton Township in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday.
Emrie was last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.
They are asking anyone who sees her to please call 911.
“We are utilizing K9 units, Drones, and foot searches in an attempt to locate the location of Emrie,” police tweeted.
“We are asking residents in and around 22/3, Cochran, Vista Ridge, and Zoar Road to keep an eye out. Please check your Ring cameras. If you see her, please call 911.”
FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.
