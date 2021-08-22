Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Highs in the 90s will feel like 100 this week

Hot and humid through Thursday
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heat and humidity continue to dominate the forecast through Thursday. Monday will be hot with highs near 93 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 100! Some models are suggesting a small chance for storms Monday afternoon, but better opportunities arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t expect much change in the weather over the next several days. Hazy, hot and humid conditions with Highs in the 90s continue through Thursday. It looks a cold front will finally bring relief by the end of the week and into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 2 Officer Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a...
Cincinnati police officers knew nightclubs paid them drug money to work off-duty details: court docs
Gabriel Ventura
Police investigating after 1 man killed in Clifton Heights shooting
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
Fire evacuated a hotel in northern Kentucky early Sunday.
Covington hotel evacuated due to fire, 1 hospitalized
The sheriff's office says a suspect offered children in Silverton candy trying to get them into...
Suspect offered young children candy, tried to lure them into van in Silverton

Latest News

Warm and Humid the next few days
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Summertime heat takes a firm hold for the week ahead