Teen suffers from unexpected brain tumor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas family is asking for your help after 17-year-old Kathleen Murphree is in the intensive care unit recovering from brain surgery.

“Kathleen was on her way to the first day of senior year Friday the 13th and became very ill, called my mom who picked her up, then ended up rushing her to the ER,” said Tassie Lee Murphree, Kathleen’s sister.

Murphree ended up being diagnosed with having a brain tumor. She was transferred to a hospital in Memphis for brain surgery.

“The surgeon, beforehand, did not anticipate that he was going to be able to remove all that he was able to remove, so we believe that is the power of prayer, so we are rejoicing in that, but we’ve still got a long road here,” said Tassie Lee Murphree.

She says it was completely unexpected.

“She has been a healthy girl and is 17 years old an athlete, so many talents and skills, so this was definitely a shock, and there aren’t really words to put to what we’re all feeling right now,” said Tassie Lee Murphree.

Kathleen is recovering in the ICU, awaiting biopsy results to see if the tumor is completely gone.

She went to Ridgefield Christian in Jonesboro for most of her life. Their family recently made the move to Springdale, but the community still feels the pain of this tragedy, recently holding a prayer walk in her honor.

“From here, we just are asking that people stay in this fight with us just we have seen a huge victory with this surgery going better than what we anticipated, and so we’re happy about that and so thankful we believe that’s because of the power of prayer so we that continued prayer. We’re not done fighting this fight,” said Tassie Lee Murphree.

The Murphree family says they just want as many people praying for Kathleen as possible. They encourage people to follow the Pray for Kat Facebook for updates.

