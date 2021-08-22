Warm and Humid the next few days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heat and humidity continue to dominate the weekend forecast. Sunday will be hot with a return to the 90-degree weather. Portions of the Tri-State could see spotty afternoon storms, though chances are fairly low. Highs reach toward 92.

Some models are suggesting a small chance for storms Monday afternoon, but better opportunities arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 90s continue through Thursday.

Next week will see little change with mainly dry weather, warm and humid conditions too. At this time, it looks like there will be a break in the warm and humid weather by the end of next week. A cold front finally bring relief by the end of next week and into the weekend.

