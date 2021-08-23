100+ Tri-State vendors sell their wares at Charm at the Farm

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Vendors and shoppers are once again flocking to Charm at the Farm in Lebanon.

The second of three open-air markets took place over the weekend featuring shopping, live music, and food trucks.

The setting for the vintage market is a 56-acre old horse farm.

“You’ll still find new vendors and even the returning vendors always have new stuff. They have stuff that’s either handmade or repurposed that’ll make your house feel like the fall,” Charm at the Farm Co-Owner Amy Doyle said.

One of the vendors that’s been around since Charm at the Farm kicked off five years ago is the American Pie Store in Waynesville.

“They bring an amazing amount of people in and work so hard on social media, and it’s a great crowd,” American Pie Store Co-Owner Lee Mershad-Thomas said.

There were about 115 local and regional vendors at Charm at the Farm. 25 are new to the event.

“It’s so fun to celebrate five years. The charm shoppers are seriously the best. When they say they’re charm shoppers, they’re not kidding. Everyone comes in happy and it’s just a really good time,” Deb Campbell, owner of Fleurish Home, said.

Kristen Jones of White Oak Farm in Morrow and Laurin Robinson of Hive Co. are both vendors at Charm at the Farm for the first time.

“Driving in here on setup day put butterflies in my stomach. It’s very well run and it’s great everything Charm is doing for the community,” Robinson said.

“I’m so happy for the ladies behind Charm at the Farm. They do so much to try and help facilitate this and try to make it all it is, so we’re just so grateful,” Jones added.

Another vendor is Rustic Grains Wood Company. The owners lost everything when a fire destroyed their home two years ago.

The framework of their booth at Charm at the Farm shows how they’ve responded.

“The framework of our booth is what our house that we were rebuilding looks like. So from the doors to the windows, everything kind of mimics the house. It really puts you into the bones of our business, the bones of our life and how we’ve rebuilt,” Rustic Grains Co-Owner Sarah Cox said.

Charm at the Farm is also showcasing two non-profits. Eve Center in Cincinnati offers free counseling and peer training and Sifa Collective is a faith-based missional non-profit.

Sifa Collective started with an idea coming from Cincinnati natives who are now living in Tanzania helping women gain skills necessary to run small businesses.

“Not only have people been able to buy our products but they’ve also given donations. A lot of people have taken our cards because they would like us to come over and speak, as well, so it’s been a great opportunity not just to sell our products, but to get our word out as well,” Sifa Collective Events Coordinator Martha Blodgett said.

Charm at the Farm has another event scheduled for October 15-17.

