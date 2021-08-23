Contests
83-year-old man with dementia missing from Strongsville

Mr. George Robotkay has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. George Robotkay has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.(Source: Strongsville Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police are asking for your help to find 83-year-old George Robotkay after he went missing Sunday night.

According to a Missing Adult Alert, Robotkay left his house on Century Oak Drive in Strongsville at 5 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Robotkay is 5′6″ tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 if you see him.

