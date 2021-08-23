Caretaker accused of stealing $215K from 86-year-old woman

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The caretaker, who was supposed to be watching over an 86-year-old woman, is accused of stealing $215,000 from her over several years.

For six years, the caretaker was living in Janet Marx’s home to help look after her affairs once her husband passed away.

Brandi Sheldon, Marx’s current caretaker, said the man hid the thefts, but his alleged crimes were discovered when a stack of unpaid bills was found in his bedroom.

“He’s been a con artist all his life,” Marx said. “I mean, that’s part of his life is trying to get over on people. He did it on me too.”

The loss of all the money has left Marx fearing that she will soon lose her home.

Sheldon said the house is about to be condemned due to a bad septic tank that is leaking.

She says the cistern and roof need repairs and the 2-acre plot of land needs to be maintained.

But there is no money to fix the house.

“There was $20 left in her account when we went [to the bank] the other day,” Sheldon said.

The man spent tens of thousands of dollars on eBay, according to Sheldon. Some of his purchases are still arriving at Marx’s front door.

The man is in jail on charges unrelated to the theft accusation.

Despite the problems, Marx is staying positive and looks to bounce back.

“I’m going to try to fix all this,” Marx said. “I still get my retirement. They’re not going to take that, and he can’t take it now.”

