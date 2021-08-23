Contests
CPS Board of Education meets to consider mandating vaccines

The meeting follows the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CPS Board of Education members on Monday night will discuss a mandatory vaccine policy for the district.

The board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched here.

The board briefly discussed a vaccine mandate in June before sending the proposal back to committee.

Days later, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law prohibiting Ohio schools from requiring vaccines that are not fully approved by the FDA.

The FDA, however, gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, possibly prompting the board to put the proposal back on the agenda.

CPS began the year with universal indoor masking after a unanimous board vote earlier this month.

Also on the board agenda for Monday night is “Tracking effectiveness of Metro routes,” an item born of concern for student safety after SORTA removed dedicated, nonstop busing for CPS students.

>> CPS unable to salvage dedicated student bus routes in meeting with SORTA

SORTA pushed back on those concerns last week.

The new bus routes and schedules got mixed reviews on the first day of class for CPS students.

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 6:30 pm
