CPS Board of Education meets to consider mandating vaccines

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CPS Board of Education members on Monday night will discuss a mandatory vaccine policy for the district.

The board briefly discussed a vaccine mandate in June before sending the proposal back to committee.

Days later, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law prohibiting Ohio schools from requiring vaccines that are not fully approved by the FDA.

The FDA, however, gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, possibly prompting the board to put the proposal back on the agenda.

CPS began the year with universal indoor masking after a unanimous board vote earlier this month.

Also on the board agenda for Monday night is “Tracking effectiveness of Metro routes,” an item born of concern for student safety after SORTA removed dedicated, nonstop busing for CPS students.

SORTA pushed back on those concerns last week.

The new bus routes and schedules got mixed reviews on the first day of class for CPS students.

