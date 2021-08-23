Crash closes SB I-75 ramp to WB I-74

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to westbound I-74 is closed due to a crash and downed utility pole until further notice, Cincinnati police say.

It’s not clear when the ramp will reopen Monday morning.

The crash was reported about midnight.

Police said they called a state road crew to the scene to repair the pole.

Detour by taking the Hopple Street exit, head east and then get back on northbound I-75, where you can follow the ramp to I-74.

