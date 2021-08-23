Contests
Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead

Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emrie...
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes embraces the family of 4-year-old Emrie Schandorf-Woode following Monday's press conference.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It was an understandably emotional press conference Monday for the family of the four-year-old girl found dead in a pond Sunday.

The body of Emrie Schandorf-Woode, 4, was found in a Turning Leaf subdivision pond by dive teams around 8 p.m.

The tragic discovery came after numerous agencies and community members spent hours searching for the young girl since she was last seen around 12 p.m.

Her cause of death was drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

A 4-year-old girl is missing in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday. Emrie...
A 4-year-old girl is missing in Warren County, police announced on social media Sunday. Emrie was last seen in the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22 about 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.(Hamilton Township Police Department)

Emrie’s father said Monday he is still trying to cope with what happened Sunday along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22.

[ First report | Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Warren County ]

Her dad offered his gratitude to the community for the help and support they have shown.

“I want to tell the community, we saw their love, we felt their love. We appreciate your support.”

The call to support Emrie’s family from Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes on Sunday seems to have been answered.

“We gotta keep the family in our thoughts and prayers because you can imagine, those of you that have kids, I have kids about that age, and it sucks,” he said.

It was the community’s support to which Hamilton Township Fire Chief Brian Reese also praised at Monday’s press conference.

To honor Emrie, residents are asked to display purple and blue ribbons, which were her favorite colors.

There is also a GoFundMe that has been set up to help her family.

Click here to donate to the official GoFundMe account.

